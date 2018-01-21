Alex Smith, Von Miller among players in Pro Bowl skills battle

Pro Bowl week is nearly upon us, and several notable names have been confirmed for Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

On the AFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part in the on-field activities:

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

On the NFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part:

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, pitting AFC and NFC All-Stars against each other in unique competitions, will air Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The competitions include:

-- Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.

-- Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.

-- Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.

-- Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.