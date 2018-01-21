Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (head) ruled out vs. Jaguars

The Patriots lost one of their brightest stars at the worst possible time.

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski will not return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars after suffering a head injury, the team announced.

Gronkowski departed for the locker room after suffering a head-to-head collision just before the half. Jaguars safety Barry Church was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play after slamming into Gronkowski to break up a throw from Tom Brady.

Gronkowski's absence has been a major loss for a Patriots team angling to pile up yardage over the middle of the field. The massive-bodied playmaker departed with only one catch for 21 yards off three targets, leaving New England with just Dwayne Allen at the position after Jacob Hollister was ruled inactive.

The Patriots still boast a flock of weapons in the backfield and through the air, but this setback vastly changes how they can attack Jacksonville's stout defense.