Backyard Football: AFC Championship Edition

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are up north to New England to face off against the Patriots for a spot in Super Bowl LII. This AFC Championship matchup pits the No. 2 scoring offense against the No. 2 scoring defense. While players are getting ready, we decided to go back in time to see what these players would look like as Backyard Football characters.

Back in 1999, having slow desktop computers was the norm, but all that mattered was if it played Backyard Football. One of the best sports video games of that era, kids would make sure they finished their homework quickly to have time to play.

When Backyard Football was released, the game included some of the all-time greats including: Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Steve Young and Jerry Rice. Now, what if you had the chance to choose Tom Brady or Jalen Ramsey for your squad?

Well, now's your chance! These six star players from the AFC Championship game have been transformed into Backyard Football players. Imagine having Pablo Sanchez and Rob Gronkowski on the same team, talk about having a dominant squad.

So, now it's your turn, who would you choose to have on your Backyard Football team?

New England Patriots

For seven consecutive seasons, Brady has led the Patriots to the AFC Championship game. Even though Brady is now 40 years old, he continues to be the model of consistency. With 4,577 passing yards and 32 touchdowns this season, father time still hasn't caught up to Tom Terrific.

The most intimidating player on the Patriots offense is tight end Rob Gronkowski. Since entering the league, Gronk's size and strength has caused mismatches for every opposing team. Even though his injuries have slowed him down, he still has accumulated 79 touchdowns in his career.

From being undrafted out of West Alabama to making one of the best interceptions in Super Bowl history, cornerback Malcolm Butler has become one of the most recognizable players on the Patriots defense. In the past two years, Butler has 6 interceptions, 28 passes defended and 4 forced fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars

When Fournette entered the NFL Draft, experts compared him to RB Bo Jackson, and he has lived up to that hype. Being drafted fourth overall, Fournette has carried the Jaguars offense this season amassing 1,045 rushing yards and 10 total TDs.

This season, Blake Bortles has been out to prove the doubters wrong. In the last five games of the regular season, Bortles threw for 1,443 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions.

Jalen Ramsey is only 23 years old, but he might be already the best cornerback in the NFL. Matching up against the opposing team's top receiver, Ramsey locks down his opponents. During the regular season, Ramsey collected 4 interceptions, while snagging 1 more this postseason.