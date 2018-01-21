Vikings fans take over 'Rocky' steps with 'Skol' chant

Minnesota Vikings fans are attempting to take over Philadelphia ahead of Sunday's NFC title tilt.

A hoard of Vikings fans did the "Skol" chant on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The steps were made famous in the "Rocky" movies, when Sylvester Stallone ran up them during the famous montage from the original film.

Vikings fans also adorned Rocky in Minnesota garb.

#Vikings fans are already celebrating in Philly | Photo credit: Jennah Hawes pic.twitter.com/3hdWPZCRzG â FOX 9 (@FOX9) January 21, 2018

We're positive this will be handled well by Philly fans.