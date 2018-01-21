Around the NFL  

 

 

Vikings fans take over 'Rocky' steps with 'Skol' chant

  • By Kevin Patra
Minnesota Vikings fans are attempting to take over Philadelphia ahead of Sunday's NFC title tilt.

A hoard of Vikings fans did the "Skol" chant on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The steps were made famous in the "Rocky" movies, when Sylvester Stallone ran up them during the famous montage from the original film.

Vikings fans also adorned Rocky in Minnesota garb.

We're positive this will be handled well by Philly fans.

