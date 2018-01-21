Eric Rowe on Bortles: Can't be 'trash' and in title game

The New England Patriots spent their week mostly tiptoeing around the Jacksonville Jaguars, being careful not to provide any bulletin-board material.

Exhibit A comes from Patriots corner Eric Rowe, who glowed about enigmatic Blake Bortles:

"Blake Bortles is in the AFC championship," Rowe said earlier in the week, via The Florida Times-Union. "There's no other way to put it. The media and the guys on other teams can talk about 'trash' he is, but he's beaten teams. Obviously he's a good scrambling quarterback, he has an arm, he has receivers and he's in the championship game.

"You can't be 'trash' and be in the championship game."

The comment comes in a season in which after Jadeveon Clowney called Bortles "trash." Earl Thomas called him "subpar." Cameron Jordan mocked that Bortles "[gives] picks away." And on down the line, to the point where Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard attempted to make "Bortles" into a verb.

The Jaguars' performances this season have mirrored Bortles play.

Bortles in 12 wins: 61.8 completion percentage, 7.6 yards per attempt, 18-3 TD-INT, and a 99.0 passer rating.

Bortles in 6 losses: 56.1 completion percentage, 5.9 yards per attempt, 5-10 TD-INT, and a 62.1 passer rating.

As colleague Chris Wesseling astutely noted in his preview of the AFC Championship, the Jags have hidden Bortles in big games with a bevy of play-action passes and quick, easy reads. The move has paid off well for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. According to Pro Football, Bortles has the eighth-best passer rating (106.6) on play-action passes (including playoffs) this season. His passer rating 29.6 points higher on play-action than non-PA throws.

Bortles must overcome some brutal history to score the win. Since 2001, QBs making their first, second, or third career playoff start are 0-9 against the Patriots, with 11 pass TD, 14 INT, and a 70.5 passer rating in those games, per NFL Research. Bortles is currently 2-0 in his playoff career.

If Bortles is to propel that record to 3-0, he'll have to fit some tosses into tight windows versus man-coverage against Bill Belichick's defense. If he doesn't, detractors will have more fuel for their fire this offseason, including in Jacksonville where Bortles could be replaced by a more consistent model.