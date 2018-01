Tom Brady (hand) to play in AFC title game vs. Jaguars

As if there was any doubt, Tom Brady is going to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The five-time world champion has played in six conference title games in a row. A hand injury suffered earlier in the week isn't going to keep him from participating in the seventh, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brady made half of his throws Friday without a glove and performed well, sources informed Rapoport. Two days prior, Brady was gushing blood after suffering a cut to his right thumb, which required several stitches. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the injury was the result of a collision with running back Rex Burkhead during Wednesday's practice.

Brady, listed as questionable, deflected all injury questions during his presser Friday and wore gloves on both hands while doing so. He might sport only one Sunday.

Brady hopes to play without a glove on his throwing hand, although that will hinge on the weather, according to Rapoport. Temperatures in the 30s might necessitate a glove. The forecast at kickoff for Foxborough is 48 degrees and partly sunny, according to accuweather.com.

That might be warm enough for Brady to ditch the glove.

Also for the Patriots, Burkhead (knee) did not suffer any setbacks this week and will play, per Rapoport. Running back Mike Gillislee (knee) will not.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into the conference championship games:

1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (lower back) is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rapoport reported. Thielen has been in a considerable amount of pain this week but plans to play through it.

Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib, illness) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) are also expected to play.

2. Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson (foot), after being limited in practice, is expected to play versus the Patriots, Rapoport reported.