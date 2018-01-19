Jaguars, Patriots, Vikings, Eagles: Which team has brightest future?

Championship Sunday will showcase four teams on an enticing two-game platter: Jaguars at Patriots and Vikings at Eagles. While all of the squads have enjoyed great success this season, one clearly stands out over time. New England has won five Super Bowls, while the other three franchises are still searching for a first Lombardi Trophy. But what can we expect to transpire in the years to come?

Looking forward with the current rosters, which Championship Sunday team has the brightest future?



David Carr

Balanced Eagles poised to compete for division, conference titles The Eagles have all of the pieces needed to be in this position for a long time. With Carson Wentz under center behind a talented offensive line and a solid play-caller in Doug Pederson, the offense is poised to be one of the best in years to come. Pairing that with a defense which gets after the quarterback, the Eagles are primed to consistently compete for division and conference titles.



Gregg Rosenthal

The future will look a lot like the past: with New England winning The first stories about the end of the



Since then, they've reached an unprecedented seven straight AFC title games, won two Super Bowls and reset what's possible for an organization to achieve in the modern NFL. I don't know how they will achieve continued success with Brady at 40 years old, but I've stopped doubting Bill Belichick as a rule. If nothing else, an immediate future filled with wistfully remembering the longest run of dominance in NFL history is bright enough. The first stories about the end of the Patriots dynasty surfaced early in 2010 after a desultory blowout playoff loss to the Ravens that had Tom Brady walking off the field in Foxborough with more than a hint of boos coming from the crowd.Since then, they've reached an unprecedented seven straight AFC title games, won two Super Bowls and reset what's possible for an organization to achieve in the modern NFL. I don't knowthey will achieve continued success with Brady at 40 years old, but I've stopped doubting Bill Belichick as a rule. If nothing else, an immediate future filled with wistfully remembering the longest run of dominance in NFL history is bright enough.