Injuries: Adam Thielen (back) questionable vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings hope to have their dynamic receiver duo on the field Sunday in Philadelphia.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that Adam Thielen will be listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Thielen has been dealing with a lower back injury this week. He was officially limited in practice on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Thielen was on the practice field again Friday.

Thielen earned 1,350 receiving yards and 4 TDs on 97 receptions in 17 games, including Sunday's 6 for 74 effort against the Saints -- besting stud rookie corner Marshon Lattimore several times.

Despite the questionable designation, Thielen's progress during the week indicates we should see him Sunday, barring a setback.

Other injury news we are tracking on Friday:

1. Elsewhere for the Vikings, safety Andrew Sendejo remains in concussion protocol and is questionable to play. The starter will have to pass further tests, but Zimmer is optimistic to have the safety on the field for the NFC Championship. Sendejo was limited in practice this week.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson is listed as questionable due to a foot injury suffered in last week's win over the Steelers. The veteran sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

3. Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee), defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are also listed at questionable.

4. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (ankle) were full participants.