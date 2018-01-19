NFL Championship Sunday IQ quiz: Test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Conference Championship Sunday. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

1. Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards per game this season (286.1), while the Jaguars' defense allowed the fewest net pass YPG (169.9). When was the last time the No. 1 passer (in YPG) met the No. 1 pass defense in the playoffs?

2. Tom Brady is a 2-time MVP, while Blake Bortles has never made a Pro Bowl. Who was the last quarterback with zero Pro Bowls to beat an MVP-winning quarterback in the playoffs?

3. Who is the only quarterback to beat both Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady in one playoff run, as Blake Bortles has the chance to do?

4. When Tom Coughlin was a head coach, he went 5-2 against Bill Belichick-coached teams. Who is he tied with for the best record (including playoffs) of any head coach against Belichick?

5. Only two players in NFL history have more career receiving touchdowns in the playoffs than Rob Gronkowski (10). One is Jerry Rice (22). Who is the other?

6. Nick Foles became the first quarterback since Randall Cunningham (1997 Vikings) to win a playoff game after starting 3-or-fewer games in that regular season. Who was the last quarterback to win multiple playoff games in that scenario?

7. The 2017 Eagles did not have a single player gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards this season. Who was the last team to make the Super Bowl despite having zero players gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards in the regular season?

8. Nick Foles has posted a 100+ passer rating in both of his career postseason starts. Who is the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to begin his playoff career with 3 such games?

9. The Eagles and Vikings were 2 of the 3 teams this season to have three different running backs surpass 300+ rushing yards. Who was the other?

10. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs formed the NFL's 3rd-best receiving tandem this season in terms of combined receiving yards (2,125). Which were the only two tandems to post more receiving yards?