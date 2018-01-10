Letter From Devin McCourty: A More Just World for My Children

The Players Coalition's values and plan of action are why I want to be a part of the change that our country desperately needs. I remember talking to Chris Long about not attending the White House visit following the Super Bowl. He told me that he wanted his son to know that his dad did what was right, not what was popular. Becoming a father has forced me to look at the world we live in and think about how I can make it better for my children. I think focusing my time and effort on trying to even the playing field for minorities in America will impact my children more than anything. I believe it is my responsibility to be on the forefront of creating change and a better life for others. It's an honor to serve people who don't always have a voice. I've been able to listen and learn about challenging life stories from multiple people, which has inspired me to help more, to try to spread these anecdotes, and to encourage others to get involved.

The heart to serve others goes hand-in-hand with my faith and belief is Jesus. In the Bible, Romans 5:18 says, "therefore, as one trespass led to condemnation for all men, so one act of righteousness leads to justification and life for all men." I thought about the story of Adam and Eve, and how one sin led to consequences for everyone. The verse in Romans talks about Jesus coming and changing the path for all. I believe being in the Coalition is another step in my relationship with Jesus. Years of racism, hate and inequalities in economics and education is not a reason to just accept what we have now. Obviously, we are not Jesus, but he is calling us to bring positive change. As each person brings passion and love to create change, we will build a strong team to fight off the wrongdoings. I understand that as change continues, things will be difficult. But through that adversity, we will build character and unity as a country.

I'm looking forward to all the work we will do with different people, all of whom want a better place to live. I am very blessed and thankful for this group of men who love to compete on and off the field, and I'm excited to see what the future holds.