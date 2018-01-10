Letter From Josh McCown: Working for Equality an Honor

For the last 15 years, it has been a great privilege to be a part of the NFL. As professional athletes, we get exposed to many great opportunities, but for me nothing has been more special than being a part of the Players Coalition. Because of the generous partnership with the NFL, we will be able to utilize resources to help impact much needed change as we fight for equality and justice. Teams come together every season -- players from different backgrounds, races and religions -- to fight for one common goal. There is nothing more special than being a part of a team and knowing that everyone is fighting for the same thing.

That is why I take pride in what the NFL and the Players Coalition have committed to working on together.

There is a scripture that says to whom much is given much is required. It is with that in mind that I believe we must act on behalf of those that are living and feeling the effects of injustice daily. There are so many great leaders throughout history that have sacrificed and given so much to make things better. They have set a great example for us, and my hope is that we can effectively follow their lead and do our part to help make justice and equality a reality for everyone. I am honored by the opportunity to work with the Coalition and the NFL to make a difference.