Letter From Kelvin Beachum: Committed to Justice and Equality

The Players Coalition was formed because a group of athletes felt that it was their responsibility to take a stand against the injustices they saw happening in America today. The goal has always been reform. It is a blessing to have the platform that I do to speak on the issues I am passionate about, and to have the opportunity to be a catalyst for positive change. The powerful thing about the Players Coalition is uniting a team of athletes with incredible platforms and important voices for a common goal: justice and equality. We all have influence, but working together for real change and insisting on reform will only amplify our reach and our impact.

To affect real change, we must begin the dialogue, elicit action and demand accountability. This coalition has provided us with the opportunity to start the dialogue and ensure that the narrative remains centered on the real issues. It allows our network of athletes to support one another on the grassroots level but also helps create a lane for larger reform.

I am a father. I want a better world for my children. We can always do better.