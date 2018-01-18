DDFP: where does Antonio Brown rank all-time?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Cynthia Frelund where they react to Shek's claim that Bill Belichick is leaving the Patriots for the Giants next season (14:30) and debate whether or not an elite quarterback is still needed to win a championship (24:00). The group determines where Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown ranks among the all-time great wide receivers (28:30) and Eddie Spaghetti hosts "Use Ya Noodle" a surprise game show highlighting the select group of QBs who have defeated Tom Brady throughout his career (51:15). Lastly, Shek and the gang make their Red Challenge flag picks for the AFC and NFC title games (1:03:45).

Listen to the podcast below: