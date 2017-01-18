Game facts: Vikings at Eagles (Eagles facts)

Lacking a deep ball Nick Foles is 2-of-15 on passes of 20+ air yards this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Bringing heat with four: The Eagles' defense forced QB pressure on 38.1 percent of its four-man rushes in 2017 (2nd-highest rate in NFL).

Tackle-breaking machine: LeGarrette Blount averaged 3.56 rush yards after contact per attempt during the 2017 regular season (most in NFL, per PFF).

All aboard the Jay Train!: Jay Ajayi has averaged 5.4 yards per carry since Week 9 (2nd-highest in NFL behind Alvin Kamara's 5.6)