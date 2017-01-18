Game facts: Vikings at Eagles (Eagles facts)

News  

 

 

Game facts: Vikings at Eagles

Lacking a deep ball  Nick Foles is 2-of-15 on passes of 20+ air yards this season, per Pro Football Focus.  

Bringing heat with four:  The Eagles' defense forced QB pressure on 38.1 percent of its four-man rushes in 2017 (2nd-highest rate in NFL).

Tackle-breaking machine:  LeGarrette Blount averaged 3.56 rush yards after contact per attempt during the 2017 regular season (most in NFL, per PFF).  

All aboard the Jay Train!: Jay Ajayi has averaged 5.4 yards per carry since Week 9 (2nd-highest in NFL behind Alvin Kamara's 5.6) 

Run D on lock:  The Eagles were the only team to allow fewer than 1,000 rushing yards to running backs this season (949). 

Headlines

