Game facts: Vikings at Eagles (Eagles facts)

Lacking a deep ball Nick Foles is 2-of-15 on passes of 20+ air yards this season, per Pro Football Focus.
Bringing heat with four: The Eagles' defense forced QB pressure on 38.1 percent of its four-man rushes in 2017 (2nd-highest rate in NFL).
Tackle-breaking machine: LeGarrette Blount averaged 3.56 rush yards after contact per attempt during the 2017 regular season (most in NFL, per PFF).
All aboard the Jay Train!: Jay Ajayi has averaged 5.4 yards per carry since Week 9 (2nd-highest in NFL behind Alvin Kamara's 5.6)
Run D on lock: The Eagles were the only team to allow fewer than 1,000 rushing yards to running backs this season (949).