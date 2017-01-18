Game facts: Vikings at Eagles (Vikings facts)

Key matchup: Case Keenum was pressured at the 3rd-highest rate in the NFL during the regular season (39.3 percent of his dropbacks), per Pro Football Focus. The Eagles' defense registered the most QB pressures in 2017 (271).

Did you know?: Stefon Diggs' game-winning 61-yard TD vs. the Saints in the Divisional Round doubled as the longest play of Diggs' career.

Tight coverage? No problem: Stefon Diggs has a 141.2 passer rating when targeted in 'contested coverage' this season (highest rating of any NFL wide receiver), per PFF.

Key stat: The Vikings are 12-0 this season (including playoffs) when their RB duo of Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon eclipses 100 combined scrimmage yards.