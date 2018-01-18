Around the NFL  

 

 

ATN Podcast: Conference championship preview

  • By NFL.com
A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- preview the upcoming conference championship games, including the potential end of the road for the Jaguars (7:30). Is Tom Bradyâs injury more severe than the team is letting on? (16:00) The heroes give their picks for the Jags-Pats game. (27:00) Marc is pressured into a last-minute Lock of the Week pick. (31:00) Picks for the Vikings-Eagles matchup (50:00); and a triple-double Lock of the Week? (52:00)

