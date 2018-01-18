Little Kids Reenact Paul Allen's Minneapolis Miracle Call

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Watching these kids reenacting the Minneapolis Miracle broadcast is the perfect Thursday pick-me-up.
These kids absolutely nailed it! #MinneapolisMiracleâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 18, 2018
2. That feeling when your roommate's chopping onions at 8 in the morning...
The arrival of @RyanShazier pushed Vince Williams to his limits.â NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2018
What started as a competition turned into motivation.
And a friendship that will last a lifetime.
Hereâs their story, courtesy of @VinnyVidiVici98. #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/MXl8X4lyVk
3. Anyone who predicted this back in September would've had a legitimate case for the hottest sports take of all time:
4. Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski and S Devin McCourty are filming their 2018 remake of Twins.
Well that settles it, Devin McCourty is in fact shorter than Rob Gronkowski. Wow. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/g1cQAmhmNvâ Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 17, 2018