Little Kids Reenact Paul Allen's Minneapolis Miracle Call

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Watching these kids reenacting the Minneapolis Miracle broadcast is the perfect Thursday pick-me-up.

2. That feeling when your roommate's chopping onions at 8 in the morning...

3. Anyone who predicted this back in September would've had a legitimate case for the hottest sports take of all time:

4. Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski and S Devin McCourty are filming their 2018 remake of Twins.

