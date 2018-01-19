Rob Riggle to host NFL Honors on Feb. 3

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Rob Riggle will take the stage as host of NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The two-hour prime-time awards special recognizing the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2017 season will air nationally at 9 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Riggle, who recently retired from the Marine Corps Reserve after 23 years of service, has been a staple in comedic film for more than 15 years. Widely known for his memorable roles in films such as The Hangover, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys, Riggle can currently be seen in Warner Bros.' 12 Strong, his first dramatic turn opposite Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña. Following up with another dramatic role, Riggle will co-star Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in Open Road Films' Midnight Sun, opening March 23, and he is currently in production on Universal's upcoming comedy, Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, which is set to release Sept. 28.

Riggle is also a mainstay in television. Known for his four-year stint as a correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, he went on to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live and currently appears in a recurring role as "The President of the Navy" in the Adult Swim comedy-action series NTSF:SD:SUV::. Other television credits include 30 Rock, The Office, Arrested Development, Modern Family, The League and New Girl.

In addition to his various film and television appearances, Riggle is a stand-up comedian and improv actor who spent seven years studying, teaching and performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Riggle began his comedy career in 1997 while still on active duty in the Marine Corps, serving in Marine Corps Aviation and later in Public Affairs on active duty and in the Marine Corps Reserve. During his 23-year military career, Riggle was deployed to Afghanistan, Albania, Kosovo and Liberia and earned more than 22 medals and ribbons.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is an annual event hosted from the Super Bowl city the evening before the AFC and NFC champions meet. Riggle joins Alec Baldwin, Keengan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien on the list of award-winning celebrities to host the NFL's awards show.

Music for the show will be performed by vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig. The trumpeter, singer, and songwriter wowed audiences at a string of festivals, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, in 2017, and opened for Bebe Rexha on her North American and European tours. Ludwig signed a worldwide record deal as a solo artist with Warner Bros. Records in 2015 and was previously the featured trumpeter for the multi-Platinum band Capital Cities.

The show includes the announcement of The Associated Press' annual accolades and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Preceding NBC's telecast, NFL Network will air "Super Bowl Saturday Night" at 8 p.m. ET covering all the sights and sounds from the Red Carpet at NFL Honors.