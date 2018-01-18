Injury roundup: Adam Thielen back at Vikings practice

More encouraging news on the injury front for the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session because of a lower back injury. He was limited in practice, but his return bodes well for his availability Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safety Andrew Sendejo remains in concussion protocol and was limited in practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee/ankle) didn't practice and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) was limited.

Here are the other injuries we've been tracking on this Thursday before Championship Sunday:

1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice after suffering a hand injury Wednesday. His scheduled availability with the media was pushed back to Friday. A source informed of Brady's injury told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning that Brady will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) also didn't practice and defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) were all limited.

2. Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (ankle) were both limited in practice. Rookie cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) practiced fully.

3. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), and safety Barry Church (shoulder) were limited at practice. Safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) did not participate.