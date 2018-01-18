Game Theory & Money Podcast: Championship Sunday preview

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith take a look back at the dramatic Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs before previewing this weekend's Conference Championship games and chatting with Jaguars punter Brad Nortman.

-- What happened to the Falcons' third-down offense? (2:20)

-- How was Stefon Diggs able to score on the final play? (13:30)

-- Why the Vikings' pass-rush might be helpful for Eagles QB Nick Foles this weekend (13:30)

-- The story of Nick Foles' pre-draft workout and why Doug Pederson is such a fan (25:35)

-- Can the Jaguars stop Rob Gronkowski? (29:30)

-- Comparing Blake Bortles to Super Bowl QBs from the past (43:00)

-- Punting technique and strategy with Brad Nortman (47:45)

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: