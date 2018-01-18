Marrone: Tom Brady could throw well left-handed

Much hulabaloo has been made of Tom Brady's hand injury.

Is he OK? (Yes.) Who was the teammate who ran into his throwing hand? (It hasn't been revealed.) Will he play on Sunday? (He's expected to.) Did I write that lede just to use hulabaloo? (Yes, I did.)

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone doesn't care if Brady's hand is healthy or mangled. It's not going to change how he approaches preparation for the AFC Championship Game.

"I'm sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well," Marrone told reporters on Thursday morning, per the Florida Times-Union.

We don't expect Brady to suddenly reveal ambidextrous skills gained via the TB12 Method. That's not some bonus level you unlock for completing the program (or is it?).

But Marrone's point is simple: Despite Jacksonville's players being outspoken since their win over Pittsburgh, the team's coach isn't overlooking anyone, and definitely isn't letting talk of an injury to a five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback cloud his vision.

We also have an update: Bigfoot has been spotted in Foxborough.