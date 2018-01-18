Calais Campbell on Jags' success: I expected to be here

Way back in the sweltering days of July, Calais Campbell talked about the Jaguars as a Super Bowl threat.

After getting a feel for Jacksonville's roster, the free-agent addition pointed to a team with "all the pieces are in place," and told NFL Network he planned to "lead Jacksonville to a Super Bowl."

Those comments were largely laughed off -- although not to Campbell's face, seeing as he's a massively ferocious pass-rushing game-wrecker -- but today his analysis looms as prescient.

The Jaguars are one game away from a Lombardi showdown, with only the mighty Patriots in their way.

On Wednesday, Campbell laughed off the thought that Jacksonville should simply be happy to have come this far.

"That's silly to me," Campbell said, per the team's official website. "We have earned the right to be here. We have put a lot of time and effort in so this is an opportunity we feel like we deserve and we have prepared for. I can honestly say I expected to be here."

Here's where we remind you that Campbell also predicted Jacksonville would knock out the Steelers by the score of 45-42, a forecast no longer giggled at in Pittsburgh.

No predictions this time around from the star defensive end, but the Jaguars aren't cowed by the idea of facing New England.

"They say you have to beat the best to be the best," Campbell said. "So I can't wait to get out there and try."