DDFP 633: Willie McGinest on Jaguars vs Patriots

A surprise Wednesday show! Dave Dameshek is joined by USC Trojans and Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest who breaks down the upcoming AFC title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots (18:00). Shek then tells Willie his prediction of where Bill Belichick will be coaching in 2018 (29:55). Also, the DDFP sideline reporters were put to work as Sideline Spaghetti interviewed Denver Broncos LB Brandon Marshall (37:43) and Sideline Savy sat down with Carolina Panthers LB Thomas Davis (42:06).

