OSU QB Mason Rudolph to sit out Senior Bowl with foot injury

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph will have to sit out the Senior Bowl because of a left foot sprain that does not require surgery and is now stable, sources say.

As frustrating as this is for him, he plans to attend the Senior Bowl for measurements and interviews.

The hope had been to be cleared today, his final appointment before the Senior Bowl, but doctors recommended two more weeks as a precaution.

Rudolph injured his foot in the second half of the Camping World Bowl win over Virginia Tech, though he completed the game.

He attempted to get some early rehab, but the injury was slow to respond. He consulted two experts in the field -- Dr. Robert Anderson and Dr. Seth Gamradt of USC. The medical team advised him to remain in a walking boot -- as precaution -- through Jan. 31.

At this time, he is expected to be a full participant in the NFL Scouting Combine, his Pro Day, and any draft prep going forward. Rudolph has started 41 games throughout his career.

With Rudolph out for the Senior Bowl, Nebraska's Tanner Lee will take his spot.

