Vikes' 'Minneapolis Miracle' video brings goosebumps

I was sitting in the office today having a conversation with my co-worker Brooke, starting pitcher for our fabulously successful newsroom softball team and a die-hard fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

Killing time before a Super Bowl planning meeting, Brooke explained how the most shocking thing about the Vikings' incredible last-second win was not just that it happened, but how it flew in the face of all the conventional wisdom that previously dictated her football fandom. After the Saints wiped away a 17-0 halftime deficit, Brooke felt like she knew what was coming. Instead of taking the inevitable stomach punch, Brooke changed into some workout clothes and prepared -- in her words -- "to run this loss off."

Ultimately, Brooke opted not to go on that sorrow jog. She was rewarded for that decision by witnessing the greatest moment in Vikings history. Solid call!

We've all seen the reaction videos this week documenting delirious Vikings fans (and stunned Saints supporters) watching Stefon Diggs' 61-yard touchdown in real time. Here's the last one we'll share, and it comes from the Vikings, who give their iconic franchise moment the cinematic goosebumps treatment.

A transcendent moment like this is why we all become sports fans in the first place, isn't it? If you're a fan of downtrodden team (this sad Jets lifer raises his hand), you can only hope you get a "Minneapolis Miracle" of your own one day.