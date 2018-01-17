Jaguars give AFC Championship tickets to cancer-stricken fan

Jacksonville is going to its first AFC Championship since the 1999 season and the team is making the most of the successful season by giving to those facing tough times. Two weeks ago, the team gave 1,000 Wild Card tickets to refugees who were displaced by Hurricane Irma. This week, the Jaguars gave a cancer-stricken fan tickets to the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Eric "Mitch" Mitchell has been battling lung cancer for over a year and was recently told that his condition is terminal. The 50-year-old who has been a Jags fan since the team's Mark Brunell days said his dying wish is to see the Jaguars win Super Bowl LII.

"I want the Jacksonville Jaguars to represent Duuuuvaaaaal [County] the best way that they can," Mitchell told WTLV-TV. "I know those guys have been doing that from day one. I love em and I'm thankful and proud to say I am a Jacksonville resident."

The Jaguars got word of Mitchell's story and sent him and his wife, Terra, tickets to this Sunday's AFC Championship.

A YouCaring Fundraiser has been started for the couple to cover travel and lodging expenses. Mitchell is obviously excited about the success of this year's Jaguars and has kept a positive outlook despite his diagnosis.

"God just gave me a bus ticket. I just now have to wait for that bus to come," said Mitchell.