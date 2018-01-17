New York Jets fire offensive coordinator John Morton

The New York Jets are moving on without John Morton.

The team announced Wednesday it fired its offensive coordinator.

"We appreciate John's contributions and wish him the best moving forward," coach Todd Bowles said in a statement.

Morton, in his first and only season with the Jets, guided New York's offense to a disappointing No. 28 overall ranking in yards per game with 305.2. It was under his tutelage, however, that quarterback Josh McCown had a career year, throwing for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

Per Rapoport, the Jets hoped Morton would be lured away by another team. Rapoport added quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates is a possible candidate for the vacant OC role.