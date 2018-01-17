Will Jaguars use Jalen Ramsey on Rob Gronkowski?

The New England Patriots field an offense littered with weapons. None of them are more dominant than Rob Gronkowski.

The behemoth, playmaking tight end serves as a weekly matchup nightmare for opponents, but the Jaguars bring a strength of their own to Sunday's AFC title game.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye make up the finest cornerback duo league-wide, while Aaron Colvin has shined in the slot. Could the Jaguars decide to line up Ramsey against Gronk for a portion of Sunday's showdown?

"I'll do whatever is best for the team to help us get a win," Ramsey told WJXL-FM in Jacksonville, per Hays Carlyon of gridironnow.com. "Whether it's guarding anybody. It doesn't matter."

It's intriguing to ponder, but coach Doug Marrone gave no indication Wednesday that Ramsey would be employed against Gronkowski. After Steelers wideout Antonio Brown scorched the Jaguars a week ago, plenty of attention will go toward Patriots deep-threat Brandin Cooks.

Along with Cooks, fellow wideouts Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola can riddle a defense, while New England's versatile stable of runners -- James White, Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis -- all pose a threat through the air.

It's a pick-your-poison offense, leaving the Jaguars stuck with the task of stopping a flock of pesky pass-catchers, jack-knife runners, head-swirling satellite backs -- and Gronk.

Ramsey believes his team can do it all -- the guy just guaranteed a Super Bowl win -- but he also acknowledges the massive challenge ahead.

"The Patriots are a very good team," Ramsey said. "They hardly make mistakes. That's the big thing with them. They pay a lot of attention to detail, very disciplined. They're very sound. We're going to have to prepare ourselves to do the same, basically."