Injuries: Tom Brady (right hand) limited at practice

Malcolm Mitchell's season is over.

The New England Patriots have no plans to activate the second-year receiver ahead of Sunday's AFC title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Bill Belichick later confirmed the move to reporters.

Wednesday marked the league-imposed deadline to place Mitchell on the active roster. The decision not to comes as no surprise after Mitchell missed Wednesday's practice with the lingering knee issues that have kept him sidelined all season.

Still, it's not as if New England is lacking for weapons. Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, deep-threat Brandin Cooks and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski are all on tap to face the Jaguars come Sunday.

Their quarterback, meanwhile, missed his media availability Wednesday because of a meeting with the medical staff, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tom Brady, who was a limited participant Wednesday because of a right hand injury, "doesn't sound like a major anything."

The Patriots also listed defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) as limited participants.

Other injuries we're tracking ahead of this weekend's conference title games:

1. If the Jaguars plan to challenge New England, a big game from Leonard Fournette is critical. After tweaking his ankle against the Steelers last week, the workhorse rookie running back returned to practice in a limited role on Wednesday. Big news for Jacksonville.

Safety Barry Church (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) were also listed as limited participants.

2. Minnesota Vikings coach Coach Zimmer told reporters that safety Andrew Sendejo would go through individual drills on Wednesday after leaving last week's win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion. Sendejo officially was listed as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (back) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee/ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

3. On a positive note for the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, per Rapoport.