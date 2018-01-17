Tom Brady Doesn’t Take Days Off

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 17, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. You don't win five Super Bowl rings and a couple regular season MVPs by just chillin'.

It's the Patriot way ...

2. Everything is coming full circle for Jags head coach Doug Marrone and Bill Belichick.

3. The Linc is going to resemble Cleveland's Dawg Pound on Sunday. Good luck to those who suffer from cynophobia and maskaphobia.

4. This bakery in Jacksonville Florida is having a little fun with the Jaguars' victories over the Steelers this season.

