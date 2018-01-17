Tom Brady Doesn’t Take Days Off

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 17, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. You don't win five Super Bowl rings and a couple regular season MVPs by just chillin'.

It's the Patriot way ...

2. Everything is coming full circle for Jags head coach Doug Marrone and Bill Belichick.

Interesting nugget I picked up: Patriots coach Bill Belichick was consulted during Jaguars' search last year, and gave Doug Marrone a glowing recommendation. Went a long way with Jax. A year later, he'll face him for the AFC title. â Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2018

3. The Linc is going to resemble Cleveland's Dawg Pound on Sunday. Good luck to those who suffer from cynophobia and maskaphobia.

The dog masks sold out on Amazon, were restocked, and are about to sell out again. The Linc is going to get weird Sunday: https://t.co/Ionxi0mofl â Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 15, 2018

4. This bakery in Jacksonville Florida is having a little fun with the Jaguars' victories over the Steelers this season.