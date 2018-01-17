Bengals fans pledge over $5K to Blake Bortles' charity

Shredding the Steelers has earned Blake Bortles a new pocket of supporters -- in Cincinnati.

In the wake of Jacksonville's 45-42 playoff win over Pittsburgh, Bengals fans have come out of the woodwork to thank the Jaguars quarterback by donating to the Blake Bortles Foundation, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

As of Tuesday, more than 100 fans combined to contribute nearly $5,000 to the passer's foundation, which helps "children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities" and "first responders in both Jacksonville and Oviedo [Fla.] communities."

Cincinnati loyalists began donating after local sports radio host Mo Egger suggested they follow the lead of Bills fans, who donated more than $300,000 to the foundation of Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton, whose winning touchdown pass against Baltimore in Week 17 propelled Buffalo into the postseason.

"Fans are at the core of the football experience and it's truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others," Bortles said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the support displayed by Bengals fans and they should know their support will make a difference."

Who know what this could lead to? If Bortles and the Jaguars take out the high-and-mighty Patriots on Sunday, Bengals fans won't be the only ones chiming in. Followers of the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Chiefs, Rams, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Titans and Redskins will know just how to say thanks. Alright, maybe not the Steelers.