Game facts: Jaguars at Patriots (Patriots facts)

Next Gen Stat: The Patriots' defense led the league in 'coverage' sacks,' or sacks taking longer than 4.5 seconds from snap to tackle, in 2017. They recorded four more coverage sacks on Saturday vs. the Titans.

Tight coverage still can't stop Gronk: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was stellar in tight windows vs. the Titans, catching 3-of-5 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown, per Next Gen Stats.

Where's Brady's deep ball?: In Weeks 1-12, Tom Brady posted a 106.5 passer rating on throws traveling 20+ yards downfield. Since Week 13, however, Brady has posted a 21.0 passer rating on such passes, with 0 TDs and 3 INTs.

Fire and Ice: Stephon Gilmore was on fire last week vs. the Titans, allowing zero catches on five targets. The Patriots' other starting CB, Malcolm Butler, had an off day, allowing seven catches on nine targets for 83 yards and two TDs.