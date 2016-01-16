News  

 

 

Game facts: Jaguars at Patriots (Jaguars facts)

Print
More Columns >

Unheralded star:  Jaguars center Brandon Linder had the highest-graded performance by Pro Football Focus during Divisional Round weekend (89.8 game grade). Overall, Linder has an 84.6 grade for the 2017 season so far (4th-best among all centers). 

Facing a stacked box:  Last week against the Steelers, 14 of Leonard Fournette's 26 carries (56 percent) came with 8+ defenders in the box. In those stacked-box situations, Fournette rushed for 66 yards and three TDs.

Issues vs. the deep ball: Despite having one of the NFL's top secondaries during the regular season, the Jaguars allowed four TD passes of 20+ air yards against the Steelers in the Divisional Round.  

#Sacksonville: The Jaguars finished 2nd in the NFL in defensive takeaways (33) and sacks (55) during the 2017 regular season. 

Going for a first:  With a win, the Jaguars will reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game in 1996 and 1999 before returning this year. 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0