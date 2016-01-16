Game facts: Jaguars at Patriots (Jaguars facts)

Unheralded star: Jaguars center Brandon Linder had the highest-graded performance by Pro Football Focus during Divisional Round weekend (89.8 game grade). Overall, Linder has an 84.6 grade for the 2017 season so far (4th-best among all centers).

Facing a stacked box: Last week against the Steelers, 14 of Leonard Fournette's 26 carries (56 percent) came with 8+ defenders in the box. In those stacked-box situations, Fournette rushed for 66 yards and three TDs.

Issues vs. the deep ball: Despite having one of the NFL's top secondaries during the regular season, the Jaguars allowed four TD passes of 20+ air yards against the Steelers in the Divisional Round.

#Sacksonville: The Jaguars finished 2nd in the NFL in defensive takeaways (33) and sacks (55) during the 2017 regular season.