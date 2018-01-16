ATN Podcast: Heroes read your mailbag questions

A room filled with overconfident bozos -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe -- discuss the latest coaching news, including Mike Mularkey parting ways with the Titans (5:00). Is Pat Shurmur ready for a new head coaching gig? (11:00). Gregg says goodbye to his phone, which has gone on to live a new life in New Orleans (19:00). The heroes each give a 90-second pitch on why one team will win the Super Bowl (23:00), including Dan's passionate plea for The Throne of Ease (34:30). The ATN Mailbag makes a triumphant return (41:00). Plus, much more!

