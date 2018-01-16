Two Minnesota fans left the Saints-Vikings game early

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yet another testament to why you should never leave your team's playoff game early.

I tracked down two @Vikings fans who left the game early and asked if they had any regrets. #whoops https://t.co/Wm2q7EzNiv pic.twitter.com/LU2plguMlk â Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) January 15, 2018

2. Researchers say a miraculous play is more likely to happen if Kevin McDermott is in the building.

January 8th, 2000: fan in the stands for the Music City Miracle.



January 14th, 2018: player on the sidelines for the Minneapolis Miracle.



Itâs not over till itâs over. I am a witness. #Skol #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/LwDyx11AsU â Kevin McDermott (@KMcD47) January 16, 2018

3. Saints FS Marcus Williams knows that this too shall pass.

I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!No the season didnât end as planned but one thing for sure I wonât let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!ï¿½ï¿½ â Marcus Williams (@Babymagik32) January 15, 2018

4. Were you one of the 46 million who saw Stefon Diggs do the seemingly impossible?

A whopping 46.1 million viewers witnessed the Miracle in Minneapolis Sunday. #HailMinny #NOvsMIN â Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 15, 2018

5. Ever wondered what an NFL locker room feels like after a big playoff win? The Eagles got you covered.

6. Blake Bortles is the new Andy Dalton