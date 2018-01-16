Two Minnesota fans left the Saints-Vikings game early

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yet another testament to why you should never leave your team's playoff game early.

2. Researchers say a miraculous play is more likely to happen if Kevin McDermott is in the building.

3. Saints FS Marcus Williams knows that this too shall pass.

4. Were you one of the 46 million who saw Stefon Diggs do the seemingly impossible?

5. Ever wondered what an NFL locker room feels like after a big playoff win? The Eagles got you covered.

6. Blake Bortles is the new Andy Dalton

