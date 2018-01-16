Odell Beckham posts '90s style workout video

The offseason is underway for 28 NFL teams.

You know what that means: Get ready for a smorgasbord of workout videos from players battling back from season-ending injuries.

Today's submission comes from New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Enjoy some pushups and dancing:

The best part of this video is the filter that will remind everyone over the age of 23 of their childhood home movies.

From a football standpoint, the workout says little but suggests Beckham remains on track for his return from ankle surgery that ended his season in October.

With new head coach Pat Shurmur set to take over and possibly a new QB to break in, how much work Beckham can get in when offseason activities start will be something to track. From a more macro-level, OBJ's contract situation likely will be a talking point in the coming weeks -- he's entering the final year of his rookie deal.

For now, Beckham will just hustle for his.