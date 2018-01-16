Leonard Fournette uninjured after minor car crash

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette was uninjured after being involved in a minor car crash Tuesday, the team announced.

According to Sgt. Dylan Bryan from Florida Highway Patrol, Fournette was rear-ended during a three-car, chain-reaction collision. He was not at fault in the crash, and he drove home after the incident.

Before leaving the scene, Fournette autographed his bumper and gave it to a Dept. of Transportation worker who was cleaning up the crash site, according to Bryan. He also posed for a photo with a child who was in one of the other cars involved. The child, according to Bryan, recognized Fournette and said "I loved him at LSU."

The incident comes as the Jaguars prepare to play the New England Patriots in their first appearance in the AFC Championship Game since the 1999 season.

In his first season out of LSU, Fournette established himself as one of the year's most dynamic young runners in helping Jacksonville diversify their offensive attack en route to the AFC South title.

Fournette finished second in rookie rushing with 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 302 receiving yards. He played a big role in Sunday's 45-42 Divisional Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

A minor car accident shouldn't slow him down a bit in the run up to this week's showdown with the Patriots.