Ben McAdoo interviews for Cleveland Browns' OC job

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is back on the grid.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that McAdoo interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator job, per a source informed of the situation.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer first reported the interview.

McAdoo was fired in December with a 2-10 record, he finished his tenure guiding Big Blue to a 13-15 record. At the time of his dismissal, the Giants owned one of the worst offenses in the NFL, scoring just 17.8 points per game and ranking 30th in the NFL in total yards per tilt (314.7) -- only the Browns and Bears scored fewer points per game since 2016, per NFL Research.

McAdoo has ties to new Browns general manager John Dorsey. The two spent seven years in Green Bay together from 2006-2012.

The Browns also are considering recently fired Titans coach Mike Mularkey to fill their vacant OC gig, Rapoport reported Monday.