NFL Stars Show Their Appreciation for MLK

  By The Checkdown Staff
Today we recognize the birthday and many accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prior to his assassination in 1968, Dr. King spearheaded the civil rights movement, literally changing the way many people viewed themselves and their fellow Americans.

In his short 39 years on earth, MLK became an integral part of black history and American history in general. Nearly 50 years after his death, his impact is still felt in many aspects of society, including the world of sports.

As we honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became a federal holiday in 1986, here are many NFL stars stating their appreciation for Dr. King.

Cameron Jordan, Saints DE

Julian Edelman, Patriots WR

Jordan Matthews, Bills WR

J.J. Watt, Texans DE

Torrey Smith, Eagles WR

Carson Wentz, Eagles QB

Vic Beasley, Falcons OL

Arik Armstead, 49ers DE

Breshad Perriman, Ravens WR

