NFL Stars Show Their Appreciation for MLK

Today we recognize the birthday and many accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prior to his assassination in 1968, Dr. King spearheaded the civil rights movement, literally changing the way many people viewed themselves and their fellow Americans.

In his short 39 years on earth, MLK became an integral part of black history and American history in general. Nearly 50 years after his death, his impact is still felt in many aspects of society, including the world of sports.

As we honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became a federal holiday in 1986, here are many NFL stars stating their appreciation for Dr. King.

Cameron Jordan, Saints DE

If you can't fly then Run,if you can't run then Walk, if you can't walk then Crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward -MLK â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 15, 2018

Julian Edelman, Patriots WR

âDarkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.â pic.twitter.com/5HLAR2uix2 â Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 15, 2018

Jordan Matthews, Bills WR

âEverybody can be great... because anybody can serve.â



- MLK â Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) January 15, 2018

J.J. Watt, Texans DE

âWe must keep moving.

If you canât fly, run;

if you canât run, walk;

if you canât walk, crawl,

but by all means

keep moving.â



- Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2018

Torrey Smith, Eagles WR

Carson Wentz, Eagles QB

Love overpowers the hate. Grateful for bold men like MLK that boldly change the World in the name of LOVE. #MLKday â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 15, 2018

Vic Beasley, Falcons OL

Arik Armstead, 49ers DE

In times of conflict and division your words still inspire unity decades later. You were the greatest orator of our generation. I am inspired daily by the love and compassion you showed others. You are the true example of selflessness giving your life for others. #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/LB7H2G9hB6 â Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) January 15, 2018

Breshad Perriman, Ravens WR