NFL Stars Show Their Appreciation for MLK

Today we recognize the birthday and many accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prior to his assassination in 1968, Dr. King spearheaded the civil rights movement, literally changing the way many people viewed themselves and their fellow Americans.
In his short 39 years on earth, MLK became an integral part of black history and American history in general. Nearly 50 years after his death, his impact is still felt in many aspects of society, including the world of sports.
As we honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became a federal holiday in 1986, here are many NFL stars stating their appreciation for Dr. King.
Cameron Jordan, Saints DE
If you can't fly then Run,if you can't run then Walk, if you can't walk then Crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward -MLKâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 15, 2018
âDarkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.â Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 15, 2018
Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.â pic.twitter.com/5HLAR2uix2
Jordan Matthews, Bills WR
âEverybody can be great... because anybody can serve.ââ Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) January 15, 2018
- MLK
âWe must keep moving.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2018
If you canât fly, run;
if you canât run, walk;
if you canât walk, crawl,
but by all means
keep moving.â
- Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay
Torrey Smith, Eagles WR
Thank You! pic.twitter.com/TEnTK3oprTâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2018
Carson Wentz, Eagles QB
Love overpowers the hate. Grateful for bold men like MLK that boldly change the World in the name of LOVE. #MLKdayâ Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 15, 2018
Vic Beasley, Falcons OL
THANK YOU, FOR EVERYTHING YOU STOOD 4. #NeverForget #MLKâ Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) January 15, 2018
Arik Armstead, 49ers DE
In times of conflict and division your words still inspire unity decades later. You were the greatest orator of our generation. I am inspired daily by the love and compassion you showed others. You are the true example of selflessness giving your life for others. #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/LB7H2G9hB6â Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) January 15, 2018
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/26REGGcnzSâ Breshad Perriman (@B_Perriman11) January 15, 2018