Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton will coach in 2018 Pro Bowl

The coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were selected to lead the 2018 Pro Bowl teams in Orlando, Florida, the NFL announced Monday.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 28, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which will kickoff at 3 PM ET and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC, are on sale now at ProBowl.com.

Mike Tomlin and the coaches from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sean Payton and the coaches from the New Orleans Saints will lead the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

Each conference will also be led by two Legends Captains -- one offensive and one defensive. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson (offense) and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor (defense) will lead the AFC, while three-time Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn (offense) and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks (defense) will lead the NFC.