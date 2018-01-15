The Minneapolis Miracle Gives Fans Heart Palpitations

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Calling Stefon Diggs' 61-yard, game-winning TD "thrilling" is an understatement.

My #AppleWatch keeping an eye out for me at the end of that #Vikings game. Two alerts. pic.twitter.com/r2ynJEtX9b â Mike VanDelinder (@mikethefifth) January 15, 2018

2. The teal champagne was flowing after the Jaguars' 45-42 victory on Sunday.

Jaguars contingent in Pittsburgh celebrates trip to AFC title game with teal champagne. pic.twitter.com/TbADFLChzq â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2018

3. Despite the Steelers' loss, Primetime anointed Antonio Brown as the best WR in the league.

All @NFL receivers please know that @AB84 is the best rec in the league. He has separated himself today if there were any doubt. #Truth @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #DaGoathasspoken â Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) January 14, 2018

4. Patriots LB James Harrison was watching cartoons and working on his legs during the Jaguars vs. Steelers game.