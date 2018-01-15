The Minneapolis Miracle Gives Fans Heart Palpitations

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Calling Stefon Diggs' 61-yard, game-winning TD "thrilling" is an understatement.

2. The teal champagne was flowing after the Jaguars' 45-42 victory on Sunday.

3. Despite the Steelers' loss, Primetime anointed Antonio Brown as the best WR in the league.

4. Patriots LB James Harrison was watching cartoons and working on his legs during the Jaguars vs. Steelers game.

