The Minneapolis Miracle Gives Fans Heart Palpitations

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for January 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Calling Stefon Diggs' 61-yard, game-winning TD "thrilling" is an understatement.
My #AppleWatch keeping an eye out for me at the end of that #Vikings game. Two alerts. pic.twitter.com/r2ynJEtX9bâ Mike VanDelinder (@mikethefifth) January 15, 2018
2. The teal champagne was flowing after the Jaguars' 45-42 victory on Sunday.
Jaguars contingent in Pittsburgh celebrates trip to AFC title game with teal champagne. pic.twitter.com/TbADFLChzqâ Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2018
3. Despite the Steelers' loss, Primetime anointed Antonio Brown as the best WR in the league.
All @NFL receivers please know that @AB84 is the best rec in the league. He has separated himself today if there were any doubt. #Truth @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #DaGoathasspokenâ Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) January 14, 2018
4. Patriots LB James Harrison was watching cartoons and working on his legs during the Jaguars vs. Steelers game.
James Harrison claims he doesn't know the Steelers are playing tomorrow, then says he'll be watching cartoons and doing leg day during the game pic.twitter.com/NJY3dMq0P7â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018