The SKOL Heard ‘Round The World

Sunday had two of the best Divisional Playoff games in NFL history. In the first game, the underdog Jaguars held on to defeat the Steelers, 45-42, but the Saints-Vikings contest will be talked about for years to come.

Holding a 17-0 lead late in the 3rd quarter, it seemed like the Vikings would cruise into the NFC Championship. However, Drew Brees had other plans.

The Saints stormed all the way back, kicking a field goal with only 25 seconds left to take the 24-23 lead. With such little time left on the clock, it seemed all was lost for the Vikes.

After QB Case Keenum threw an incomplete pass with 14 seconds left, the Saints odds of winning spiked up to 96%, but you can never count out the Vikings. In one of the most improbable comebacks, Keenum hit WR Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown with no time left. This is the only time in NFL playoff history that a game-winning TD has been scored with 0:00 on the clock -- truly a Minneapolis Miracle.

While the players were going crazy on the field, fans seemed to lose their minds all around the country.

Best reaction ever! You donât have to be in MN to be a HUGE fan of @Vikings. Our @USArmy son in Hawaii. @runsmiles pic.twitter.com/CQHXIOvJx0 â Julianne Ortman (@JulianneOrtman) January 15, 2018

I became a little excited when making eye contact with #Vikings coaches shortly after #MinneapolisMiracle. pic.twitter.com/0QXO5DJTrN â Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) January 15, 2018

The Vikings are headed to their 10th conference championship game, and they are still looking for their first Super Bowl title. Could the Vikings be a team of destiny? I guess we will find out.