NFL players honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

NFL players took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

âI slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and realized, service was joy.â

-R. Tagore



#MLK embodied this quote. #MLKJrDay â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2018

#MartinLutherKingJr was an outspoken Reverend who embodied his sermons beyond the pulpit. He was a true leader who didnât let anyone tell him to âstay out of politicsâ. He was an agitator who challenged the status quo, pushed back against unjust laws & spoke truth to power. â Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) January 15, 2018

He did this with full knowledge, like prophets before him, that boldly speaking truth would eventually get him killed. #MLKDay is different & more meaningful this year. I know thatâs true for me. As patterns of racism & white supremacy continually persist in our society... â Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) January 15, 2018

The time is always right to do what is right. #ThankYouMLK50 â Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) January 15, 2018

Happy #MLKDay A post shared by JamesHarrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:51am PST

Martin Luther King is an absolute hero of mine. If anyone embodied the love and grace of Jesus, it was him. Today, lets be grateful for the work he did in helping make America the greatest country in the world. One that has freedom and justice FOR ALL. #MLK â Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) January 15, 2018

#MLK âï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by DeseanJackson (@0ne0fone) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:36am PST

"To ignore evil is to become an accomplice to it" - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King. #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/F5fQa06FXc â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 15, 2018