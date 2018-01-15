NFL players honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

NFL players took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
âI slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and realized, service was joy.ââ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2018
-R. Tagore
#MLK embodied this quote. #MLKJrDay
#MartinLutherKingJr was an outspoken Reverend who embodied his sermons beyond the pulpit. He was a true leader who didnât let anyone tell him to âstay out of politicsâ. He was an agitator who challenged the status quo, pushed back against unjust laws & spoke truth to power.â Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) January 15, 2018
He did this with full knowledge, like prophets before him, that boldly speaking truth would eventually get him killed. #MLKDay is different & more meaningful this year. I know thatâs true for me. As patterns of racism & white supremacy continually persist in our society...â Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) January 15, 2018
The time is always right to do what is right. #ThankYouMLK50â Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) January 15, 2018
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FpeJoGAx2aâ George Iloka (@George_iloka) January 15, 2018
Martin Luther King is an absolute hero of mine. If anyone embodied the love and grace of Jesus, it was him. Today, lets be grateful for the work he did in helping make America the greatest country in the world. One that has freedom and justice FOR ALL. #MLKâ Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) January 15, 2018
#ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/jsJkaUtkvRâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2018
Today, we celebrate the life, legacy and lasting impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/idH21GLMXlâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 15, 2018
"To ignore evil is to become an accomplice to it" - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King. #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/F5fQa06FXcâ Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 15, 2018
Thank you Mr. King ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #MLKDay https://t.co/LnVZD7i4Gzâ Ronnie Hillman (@MrHillman2U) January 15, 2018
"I have a Dream..." An American One! Respect all of your fellow Americans today. I think that's what Dr. MLK Jr would have wanted. #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/FKk7aK22Bsâ Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) January 15, 2018
Happy MLK Day!!! https://t.co/YnjfUi62B7â Antoine Bethea (@ABethea41) January 15, 2018
