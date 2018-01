Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested on suspicion of DUI by the Washington State Patrol early Sunday morning, according to jail records obtained by NFL.com.

Lane was booked into King County Jail at 5:30 a.m. PT and was released on his own reconnaissance after posting $1,000 bond. Other details regarding Lane's arrest were not immediately available.

Lane, 27, has played six seasons with the Seahawks and appeared in 13 games this season, recording 31 tackles.