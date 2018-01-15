Case Keenum among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, and Minnesota Vikings teammates Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to Divisional Round playoff wins.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Strong stats to consider:

» Brady completed 35 of 53 attempts for 337 yards, three touchdowns and a 102.5 passer rating in the Patriots' 35-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Power of the moment: Brady extended his NFL record for most postseason games with at least two passing touchdowns on a 4-yard pass to Chris Hogan in the second quarter that eventually proved to be the winning score. It also was Brady's 553rd career touchdown pass, which pushed him past Brett Favre for second-most all-time.

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Cox finished with five tackles and a sack in the Eagles' 15-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Power of the moment: Cox sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan late in the second quarter to help kill Atlanta's chance to put points on the scoreboard before halftime.

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Bortles connected on 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and a 94.1 passer rating in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Power of the moment: Bortles' well-placed 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Tommy Bohanon on a well-executed play in the fourth quarter essentially locked up the win for the Jaguars, who advanced to the AFC title game for the first time since the 1999 season.

Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings

Strong stats to consider:

» Keenum compled 25 of 40 passes for 318 yards, a touchdown and connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-24 comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Power of the moment: Keenum connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired to pull off one of the most memorable comeback finishes in NFL playoff history.

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

Strong stats to consider:

» Diggs caught six passes for 137 yards and scored a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Vikings over the Saints.

Power of the moment: Diggs broke away from a Saints defender to score his 61-yard touchdown pass as the game clock expired, sending the Vikings to the NFC title game to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

