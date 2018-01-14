Around The NFL Podcast: Divisional Round Recap

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- recap all of the action from the Divisional Playoff games, including the insane ending of the Vikings-Saints game (2:30), which was so unbelievable that Case Keenum couldn't put it into words (15:00); the Jags' big time upset of the Steelers, which resulted in a WWE-style postgame interview for the ages (24:00); Big Ben's future in the NFL and with the Steelers (30:00); a surprising outcome between the Falcons and Eagles (35:00), which had major Lock of the Week implications (43:00); and another average day on The Throne of Ease -- almost "too easy" (49:00); plus much more!

