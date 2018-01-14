Case Keenum on game-winning TD: 'I can't believe it'

The utterly impossible has unfolded in Minnesota.

A seemingly lost Vikings season turned to gold with Case Keenum's incredible, heaven-touched, last-second, 61-yard touchdown strike to Stefon Diggs to seal a 29-24 victory for Minnesota.

Facing a desperate third-and-10 scenario with seven seconds left and his team trailing 24-23, Keenum unfurled a rope that found a leaping Diggs along the sideline. The star wideout snagged the ball at the New Orleans 34-yard line, avoiding a diving tackle attempt by safety Marcus Williams to race untouched to pay dirt as U.S. Bank Stadium melted into joy.

"I don't have words. I really don't," a beside-himself Keenum told NFL Network's Stacey Dales after the game. "Just tried to throw it up and I can't believe Diggs stayed on his feet. I can't believe he caught it. I can't believe he stayed on his feet. This is awesome."

The Keenum-to-Diggs magic becomes an instant classic in playoff lore, capping a frenzied fourth quarter that saw four lead changes in the final three minutes of play.

Lost in the game's wild conclusion was a brilliant second half by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who erased a 17-0 deficit to craft a one-point lead with 25 ticks on the clock.

All looked lost for Minnesota after a pair of Keenum incompletions left the Vikings stuck at their own 39-yard line with nothing left but a prayer.

For once, this snake-bitten Vikings fan base saw that prayer answered, with Diggs and his charmed quarterback combining for a play that will never be forgotten in the state of Minnesota.