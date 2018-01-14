Playoff Atmosphere: Patriots Doing Patriots Things

When it comes to playoff experience, not many can top the New England Patriots, especially when they've got home field advantage.

In classic postseason form, the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, defeated the Tennessee Titans who were led by their own stud QB, Marcus Mariota, with a score of 35-14. Mariota threw for 254 yards and 2 TDs but it still wasn't enough. Brady finished with 337 yards and 3 TDs.

To no one's surprise, the Patriots are the favorites as the postseason continues as they take on the underdog Jacksonville Jaguars next whose defense has been making waves all season-long.