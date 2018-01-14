Enjoy Madden! Jaguars Twitter feed trolls Steelers

This isn't just the playoffs for NFL teams. The lights are up for the whippersnappers running team social media accounts, too.

At some point in the past four days, this ESPN SportsCenter tweet featuring a dramatic quote from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell caught the attention of Jags Twitter:

At that moment, Jags Twitter began to stalk its prey like a starved jungle cat. The only question was when the great beast would pounce. We got our answer after Jacksonville finished off a 45-42 upset win over the Steelers at Heinz Field.

The darkness is real in Pittsburgh tonight.