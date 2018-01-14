NFL players react to Antonio Brown's stunning TD catch

The Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to go away, thanks to the incredible efforts of Antonio Brown.
Facing a fourth down with with their title hopes on the line, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heaved a prayer to Brown. Running against single coverage down the sideline, Brown made a miraculous catch with A.J. Bouye draped over his back.
Football Twitter reacted accordingly. Here's the best of those reactions:
Antonio Brown!!!!!!â Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) January 14, 2018
Bruh!â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 14, 2018
Wow!!! BIGPLAYâ Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) January 14, 2018
AB unrealâ Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 14, 2018
@AB84 LEGEND!â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) January 14, 2018
Wow AB thatâs ridiculous on great coverage!!â Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 14, 2018
PUT AB IN THE HALL OF FAME RIGHT NOW!!!!â The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) January 14, 2018
Great catch AB ï¿½ï¿½â Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) January 14, 2018
Oh My!! AB is ridiculous!!!!â Justin Forsett (@JForsett) January 14, 2018
Aaron Dobson 3 (@aarondobson17) January 14, 2018
How is that possible ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Great Playâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) January 14, 2018
AB a baaaaaaaad man!!!â Lavonte David (@LavonteDavid54) January 14, 2018
What a game.â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 14, 2018
That man #Ab bruh !!!! Best in the business!!! #Boominï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Rasheed Bailey (@ShowTimeSheed) January 14, 2018
Only thing that beat great coverage is a great throw .â Josh Holsey (@HeyItsJholsey) January 14, 2018
This man @AB84 is unrealâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 14, 2018
