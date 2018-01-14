NFL players react to Antonio Brown's stunning TD catch

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to go away, thanks to the incredible efforts of Antonio Brown.

Facing a fourth down with with their title hopes on the line, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heaved a prayer to Brown. Running against single coverage down the sideline, Brown made a miraculous catch with A.J. Bouye draped over his back.

Football Twitter reacted accordingly. Here's the best of those reactions:

