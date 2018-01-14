NFL players react to Antonio Brown's stunning TD catch

The Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to go away, thanks to the incredible efforts of Antonio Brown.

Facing a fourth down with with their title hopes on the line, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heaved a prayer to Brown. Running against single coverage down the sideline, Brown made a miraculous catch with A.J. Bouye draped over his back.

Football Twitter reacted accordingly. Here's the best of those reactions:

Wow AB thatâs ridiculous on great coverage!! â Akeem A. Dent (@AkeemDent) January 14, 2018

PUT AB IN THE HALL OF FAME RIGHT NOW!!!! â The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) January 14, 2018

Oh My!! AB is ridiculous!!!! â Justin Forsett (@JForsett) January 14, 2018

How is that possible ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Great Play â Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) January 14, 2018

What a game. â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 14, 2018